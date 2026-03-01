Renault India sales surge 31 pc to 3,495 units in Feb

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Renault India on Sunday reported a 31 per cent jump in wholesales to 3,495 units in February 2026 against 2,676 units sold in the same month of the last year.

In the first two months of 2026, the company has sustained its positive trajectory, registering a 32 per cent cumulative growth over the corresponding period of the previous year, Renault India said in a statement.

Strong demand for the new Kiger and Triber models continued to fuel the growth, it added. PTI RKL BAL BAL