Renault Nissan Automotive crosses 25 lakh production mark

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Renault Nissan Automotive on Thursday said it has crossed 25 lakh unit production milestone at its Chennai-based manufacturing plant.

The plant is spread over 600 acres and caters to both domestic and export market requirements for Renault and Nissan.

Over the past 13 years, the plant has rolled out around 20 Renault and Nissan models from the facility.

Besides catering to the domestic demand, the plant has also exported over 10 lakh units to more than 108 destinations including markets in the Middle Eastern countries, Europe, Latin America, New Zealand, Australia, South-East Asia, SAARC countries, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Chennai-based Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL), the first dedicated Alliance plant globally, started operations in 2010.

"Moving to the future, RNAIPL is gearing up to manufacture six new models, three each for Renault and Nissan, as announced under the Alliance investment plan.

"We are confident that these cars, engineered and manufactured in India, will meet and exceed our customers’ expectations," RNAIPL Managing Director Keerthi Prakash said in a statement.

Harnessing collective strengths, resources, expertise, the alliance is poised to introduce a lineup of new and enhanced vehicles, including advanced electric models, Renault India CEO and MD Venkatram Mamillapalle noted. PTI MSS DRR