Renault-Nissan Automotive India secures recognition from DQS for water conservation efforts

Chennai, Mar 22 (PTI) Automobile manufacturer Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd on Friday said it has received Platinum category recognition for its efforts on water conservation from internationally accredited body DQS.

Germany-headquartered DQS is an internationally accredited ISO certification agency specialising in audits, assessments and training across the globe. The firm conducted a rigorous audit at RNAIPL factory in February 2024, the company said in release issued on World Water Day today, The certification marks the success of Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) in implementing a comprehensive strategy to reduce the Chennai manufacturing facility's water footprint through extensive rainwater harvesting and recycling of wastewater, among other steps.

The company said that it has also set a target of achieving a 21 per cent reduction in water usage by 2030.

The Chennai-manufacturing facility uses recycled water for a variety of industrial purposes.

"RNAIPL has an unwavering commitment to sustainability and responsible water management. Receiving the platinum certification from DQS for water-positive operations is an important validation of our efforts as we move towards setting new benchmarks in environmental stewardship" RNAIPL Managing Director Keerthi Prakash said.

According to the company, the factory meets nearly 85 per cent of its total water requirements through rainwater harvesting. Rainwater is collected from across the plant and channelled into ponds developed on the premises.

The unit re-uses water from its effluent treatment plants and water treatment plants for various industrial purposes, significantly reducing the need for additional water supply, the company said. PTI VIJ ANE