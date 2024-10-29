Renault Nissan Automotive India's TN plant produces over 45 lakh powertrain units

Chennai: The manufacturing facility of automaker Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd in Tamil Nadu has reached a milestone of producing over 45 lakh powertrain units since commencing operation in 2010, the company said.

The 600 acre facility at Oragadam near here, caters to domestic and overseas market requirements for Renault and Nissan.

Since the start of production, the factory produces Renault and Nissan brand of cars with over 2.75 million cars being produced till date, while the plant has produced seven different type of engines and three varieties of gearboxes.

The milestone of producing over 4.5 million powertrain units at the factory includes 2.83 million engines and 1.67 million gearboxes, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

In 2016, powertrain production reached one million milestone and has also produced more than 1.60 lakh units of "electric vehicle reducer components" for exports.

"The production of 4.5 million powertrain units is a very important milestone for RNAIPL. In addition to powering the cars produced at our Chennai plant, we have also exported powertrain units and components to other countries around the world." Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd managing director Keerthi Prakash said.

"Looking to the future, as part of the USD 600 million investment announced by the Renault Nissan alliance, we are readying our infrastructure to produce the engines and gearboxes for our new models," he added.

The facility also produces various engine parts, such as cylinder head, cylinder block at the casting shop, machining them to perfect dimensions at the machining shop and assembling them at the Assembly shop.

The plant has the capacity to produce engines with ranges from 800 cc to 1500 cc and it also houses facilities required for manufacturing gearboxes including gear and shaft machining, clutch house machining and gear heat treatment, the statement added.