Renault-Nissan Automotive takes up restoration work in five more water bodies in Oragadam

Chennai, Jun 5 (PTI) Automaker Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd has taken up restoration of five additional waterbodies under its initiative towards environmental commitment, the company said on Wednesday.

The automaker would rejuvenate five waterbodies in and around Oragadam near Chennai, were the company's manufacturing facility is located.

These water bodies are in addition to the 10 lakes and ponds that Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd had already committed to revitalise, taking the overall count under RNAIPL commitment to 15, a company statement said.

The lakes would undergo restoration measures including water retention, enhancing bio-diversity and providing local communities access to fresh drinking water.

"At Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd, water management is a core focus of our manufacturing operations. By revitalising these water bodies, we aim to not only enhance biodiversity but also support local communities and enhance their well-being," said company's Managing Director Keerthi Prakash.

"We believe in the power of collective action and initiatives like these can create a lasting positive impact on the ecosystem and the lives of people around us," he added.

The initiative taken up by Renault Nissan Automotive has helped the company to enhance water storage capacity by over 170 million litres of water in Oragadam.