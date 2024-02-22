Renault Nissan Automotive utilises 85% of renewable energy at TN plant between July-Dec 2023

Chennai, Feb 22 (PTI) Automobile manufacturer Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd has tapped 85 per cent of renewable energy for its operations at the factory near Chennai between July and December 2023, the company said on Thursday.

The company is a joint venture between France based Renault and Japan-headquartered Nissan and has a manufacturing facility at Oragadam near here. It has planned to achieve carbon-neutral by 2045. In September 2023, the company managed to utilise one hundred per cent of renewable energy for the operations, a company statement here said.

Renault-Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd for its target to become carbon neutral has rolled out a three pillared approach which include -- increasing the share of green energy, aggressively improving efficiencies in energy usage and continuous adoption of energy efficient technology at the facility.

The company at its factory premises has a solar energy plant with a capacity to produce 2.2 MW and can be further scaled up to 14 MW over the next few years. Wind power is sourced from wind farms in Tirunelveli, Coimbatore.

According to company MD Keerthi Prakash, "RNAIPL is committed to reducing the environmental impact of our operations and last year, we announced our comprehensive plan for achieving carbon neutral operations by 2045 and becoming water positive by 2030. Our latest green energy milestone, with an 85 per cent green energy in the second half of 2023, demonstrates our unwavering dedication to sustainability." "We are committed to further enhancing our environmental stewardship and contributing to a more sustainable future," Prakash added.

The company in the statement claimed to have cut down over 30,000 tonne of carbon-dioxide emissions between the July-December 2023 period. PTI VIJ ROH