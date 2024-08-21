Renault-Nissan Tech takes up expansion of workspace at Tamil Nadu facility

Chennai, Aug 21 (PTI) Renault-Nissan Technology and Business Centre on Wednesday expanded its facility in Tamil Nadu to accommodate the continuing growth and development over the past decade.

Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Pvt Ltd is a global automotive technology and business centre supporting France-based automaker Renault and Japan-headquartered Nissan with "innovative mobility solutions".

The new workspace is spread across 1.38 lakh sq ft with an overall seating capacity of 2,000 people at the company's existing premises at Ascendas Information Technology Park in Mahindra World City located in the Special Economic Zone of Singaperumal Koil near Chennai, a company statement here said.

During the Tamil Nadu Investors' Conclave today, Chief Minister M K Stalin virtually inaugurated the expansion of the facility in the presence of Renault Nissan Tech Nissan Engineering and Costing Senior Vice President Akira Hanzawa and Renault-Nissan Tech Global Service Delivery and Global Hub Vice President Eva James as well as other senior company officials.

Having seen continued growth and development over the past decade-and-a-half in the region, Renault-Nissan Tech is expanding its reach to provide best-in-class innovative services and processes, the statement said.

"Renault Nissan Tech continues to grow as a cornerstone of value creation for our mother companies Renault and Nissan. Our Centre (in Chennai) is becoming a global pole of competencies in key areas of simulation, after-sales engineering, software validation, AI and more deep tech areas," Renault Nissan Tech Managing Director Debashis Neogi said.

"As we strive to become the largest Auto Tech OEM Globally Capability Centre in the country, our focus is on attracting top talent, particularly in deep tech fields. Our new office space providing additional capacity for 2,000 people is designed to foster agility and collaboration, providing a modern and dynamic environment that inspires innovation," he said. PTI VIJ ANE