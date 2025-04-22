Renault opens new design centre near Chennai to boost 'Design in India' vision

Chennai, Apr 22 (PTI) French carmaker Renault inaugurated its new Renault Design Centre Chennai (RDCC) near here on Tuesday, marking a major step in the company's 'design in India' vision.

The facility is set to play a key role in Renault's efforts to boost local design and innovation.

According to Renault CEO and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle, the company plans to introduce five new models over the next two years, all designed and manufactured in India with a strong focus on localisation.

The new design centre will serve as a hub of excellence, thanks in part to its proximity to the Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India at Mahindra World City, located about 55km south of Chennai.

Spread across 1,500 square metre, the Renault Design Centre Chennai is equipped with cutting-edge technologies, creating an ultra-modern environment tailored for innovation and creativity. It also features an immersive exhibition space, a next-generation visualisation studio, high-performance LED wall for high-impact, crystal-clear presentations, and Advanced Virtual Reality Integration among others.

This is Renault's fifth design centre globally and reflects the company's deepening investment in India. Renault group employs nearly 10,000 engineers around the world, many of whom contribute to local projects and global initiatives.

Renault has been sourcing made-in-India auto parts for vehicles manufactured worldwide. This full-length operation showcases the company's focus on the growing India market.

Marking the inaugural, the company also launched its 'renault. rethink' transformation strategy in India towards its vision of International Gameplan 2027. A high-tech sculpture, showcasing the future design of Renault in India was also unveiled by Renault Group Chief Design Officer Laurens van den Acker and Venkatram Mamillapalle.

Addressing media, Acker said the new Renault Design centre will focus on developing models and concepts tailored to the Indian market while contributing to Renault Group's global projects. "By leveraging local talents and insights, this centre will play a key role in shaping Renault's future mobility solution." "The strategic location of the Design Centre - at the heart of Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India excellence hub - also enables closer collaboration across functions and faster integration of design into our engineering and innovation processes," he said.

The 'renault. rethink' strategy represents Renault's renewed and bold commitment to orchestrate and people the French carmakers' journey in the country.

"The launch of the renault. rethink strategy heralds a new era for Renault in India. We are proud to be the most Indian of European carmakers, boasting the largest R&D Centre, manufacturing unit, highly localised supply chain and now one of the largest design centres," Mamillapalle said.

"The opening of a new design centre in Chennai will play a crucial role in the deployment of the Renault International Game Plan 2027. Our commitment is to redefine our brand, product positioning, and customer experience to meet the evolving needs of our customers in the country," he added. PTI VIJ ROH