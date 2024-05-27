REnergy Dynamics enters RE space, eyes Rs 5,000-cr order book by 2029

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) REnergy Dynamics (RED) on Monday said it has forayed into the renewable energy sector and is targetting an order book of Rs 5,000 crore by 2029.

It has Rs 575 crore worth of projects under various stages of execution, the company said in a statement.

"REnergy Dynamics is targeting to close orders worth Rs 5,000 crore by 2029," it said.

This business will primarily come from four focus areas namely large-scale bioenergy projects, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services to renewable energy developers, feedstock aggregation and its supply to compressed BioGas (CBG) projects and manufacturing and supply of biogas plant components, the company said. PTI ABI KKS TRB