ReNew aims 21 GW portfolio in next 5 years

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) ReNew is aiming to double its aggregate portfolio to 21 gigawatt over the next five years, its Chairman Sumant Sinha has said.

He made the remarks post release of the company's first Annual Integrated Report which focuses on ReNew's commitment to scale up capacity, keeping environment in mind.

"As we look ahead, we envision doubling our aggregate portfolio to 21 GW in the next five years. Our first Annual Integrated Report reflects our commitment to scale up renewable energy projects and meet the growing demand for clean and sustainable power solutions in an environmentally and socially responsible manner," Sinha, who is also the founder and CEO of ReNew, said.

The company crossed the 10 GW capacity mark in FY24.