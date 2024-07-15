ReNew Chairman Sumant Sinha named as Co-Chair of Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Clean energy company ReNew's Chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha has been named Co-Chair of the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, the company said in a statement on Monday.

It is the largest CEO-led climate alliance in the world, and a flagship initiative of the World Economic Forum, ReNew said.

Sinha will work closely with a cohort of 130-member CEOs across 12 industries on driving strategic priorities of the alliance.

Collectively, the group represents USD 4 trillion in revenues and 5.2 GT (gigatonne) of carbon emissions, equivalent to 10 per cent of global emissions across all scopes, it said.

"The Alliance has been instrumental in driving systemic action and fostering public-private collaboration in the global energy transition. I look forward to engaging with a group of talented co-chairs and global CEOs committed to delivering tangible climate solutions and innovations across geographies and businesses," Sinha said.