ReNew Energy Global bags score of 83 in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) ReNew Energy Global Plc (ReNew) on Tuesday said it has achieved a score of 83 in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

Ranked among the top 10 per cent of energy companies worldwide, ReNew is placed in the 93rd percentile globally (as of October 27, 2025, 54 per cent of 239 companies assessed).

The assessment is a globally recognised benchmark for evaluating environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

It is the first time an India-based energy company has crossed the 80-point threshold in one of the world's most respected ESG benchmarks, ReNew said. PTI ABI TRB