ReNew gets 'A' rating in CDP Climate Change assessment

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) ReNew Energy Global on Tuesday said it has achieved an 'A' rating in the Climate Change assessment by CDP for 2024–25, placing it within the top 4 per cent of companies globally on the environmental disclosure platform.

ReNew improved its Climate Change score by two levels, advancing from a 'B' in FY 2023–24 to an 'A' in FY25, marking its entry into CDP’s leadership band, a company statement said.

The company also maintained its 'A-' rating in CDP Water Security, underscoring a consistent and comprehensive approach to sustainability across environmental priorities.

Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Co-Founder and Chairperson – Sustainability, ReNew, said, "This achievement reflects the progress ReNew has made in strengthening transparency and governance across its sustainability agenda".

CDP is a global environmental non-profit that evaluates companies on climate change, water security, and forests, based on the completeness of disclosure, governance, risk management, and progress on environmental performance.

Companies included in CDP's 'A List' are recognised for demonstrating best practices in transparency, ambition, and climate action.

ReNew’s enhanced performance in CDP’s FY 2024–25 assessment was driven by a series of organisation-wide initiatives aimed at strengthening disclosures, governance, and alignment with global best practices.

These included expanded climate- and nature-related disclosures, continued improvements in ESG governance, and deeper integration of sustainability considerations into decision-making across operations and the value chain.

ReNew is a leading decarbonisation solutions company listed on Nasdaq.