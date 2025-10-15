ReNew gets final non-binding acquisition proposal from Masdar, CPP Investments, others

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) ReNew Global Energy Plc (ReNew) has received a final non-binding proposal to acquire its entire share, which is not owned by members of a consortium, including CPP Investments and founder Sumant Sinha, for USD 8.15 per share.

Other members of the consortium include Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC-Masdar (Masdar), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), the company said in a statement.

"ReNew announces it has received the best and final non-binding proposal dated October 10, 2025 (the revised proposal)...to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the company not already owned by members of the consortium for cash consideration of USD 8.15 per share," it added.

The revised bids represent an increase of USD 1.08 per share from the initial non-binding proposal dated December 10, 2024.

A special committee, formed by the Board of Directors of the ReNew, is in the process of evaluating the revised proposals.

Active discussions with the Consortium remain ongoing, and the Special Committee will provide a conclusive update as soon as reasonably practicable.