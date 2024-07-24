ReNew inaugurates 400 MW solar project in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) ReNew on Wednesday said it has inaugurated a 400 megawatt (MW) solar project in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma inaugurated the project in the presence of SECI Chairman R P Gupta, and ReNew’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha, among other dignitaries, the company said in a statement.

"ReNew has inaugurated a 400 MW solar project in Rajasthan, as part of a 600 MW PPA signed with the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) to generate clean energy in Rajasthan for the next 25 years," it said.

The solar power plant is expected to generate about 1331 million units of electricity annually.

Additionally, the project offers a power purchase agreement (PPA) tariff at Rs 2.18/kWh (kilowatt hour). PTI ABI MR