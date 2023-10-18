ReNew initiatives under corporate social responsibility cover 10 lakh people across 10 states

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Green energy player ReNew on Wednesday said around 10 lakh people have been covered under the company's initiatives in areas like climate education, school electrification and water conservation.

In a statement, home-grown ReNew said its programmes under corporate social responsibility are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for providing inclusive and equitable quality education (SDG 4), achieving gender equality (SDG 5), ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for communities (SDG 7), as well as taking urgent steps to combat climate change and its impacts (SDG 13).

"ReNew has achieved a significant milestone through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, transforming 1 million lives across India over the past decade across 10 states, 114 project sites, and 500+ villages," the statement said.

The programmes have covered Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Haryana, it said.

Over the last decade, ReNew has launched a number of initiatives based on three broad categories of development: human, social and natural capital, covering areas such as climate education, school electrification, women in energy, and water conservation.

Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Co-Founder and Chairperson, ReNew, said, "We are immensely proud to have crossed this important milestone of 1 million in our journey towards a just, equitable, and greener future. The achievement reinforces our commitment to sustainability and serves as a beacon of hope for a brighter tomorrow, where clean energy and social responsibility go hand in hand. Our outreach programmes aim to support through a mix of employee volunteers, government engagement, and climate change advocacy." ReNew has a clean energy portfolio of about 13.7 GW (gigawatt) as of June 30, 2023, which includes solar and wind capacities.