ReNew net loss narrows to Rs 19.8 cr in Dec quarter

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) ReNew Energy Global Plc (ReNew) on Monday said the company's net loss has narrowed down to Rs 19.8 crore in the December 2025 quarter, supported by an increasing trend in revenues.

It registered a net loss of Rs 38.79 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in a statement.

The company's total income rose to Rs 3,137.2 crore in the third quarter, from Rs 2,119.8 crore recorded in the same quarter of FY25.

The revenue from the sale of power in Q3 FY26 was Rs 182.9 crore, while the contribution from solar module and cell manufacturing operations was Rs 666.3 crore.

As of December 31, 2025, the company's portfolio consisted of 19.2 GW (including 1.5 GW of BESS), compared to 17.4 GW as of December 31, 2024.

In addition, the company has 6.5 GW of solar module manufacturing facilities, a 2.5 GW solar cell manufacturing facility, which is operational, and a 4-GW solar cell manufacturing facility which is in the process of being built. PTI ABI HVA