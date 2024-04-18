ReNew partners with JERA for jointly developing green ammonia project in India

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Renewable energy firm ReNew Energy Global plc on Thursday announced a collaboration with Japan's power firm JERA to develop a green ammonia production project with 100,00-tonne capacity in India by 2030.

The ReNew Energy Global plc (ReNew) has signed an initial agreement with JERA, Japan's largest power generation company, to jointly evaluate development of a green ammonia production project in India, a statement said.

Under the agreement, ReNew -- through its subsidiary, ReNew E-Fuels Pvt Ltd -- and JERA will jointly evaluate development of a green ammonia production project in Paradip, Odisha.

The project will utilise about 500 MW of high-capacity utilization factor (CUF) renewable energy to produce green hydrogen, a key feedstock for green ammonia.

The project is likely to have a production capacity of about 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually by 2030.

JERA will have the right to offtake this green ammonia for Japan, the statement said, adding that there will be a joint study to evaluate the commercial viability of the project.

The two companies have built a strong relationship during the past seven years and the project will leverage ReNew's proven capabilities in renewable energy development and solutioning, and JERA's expertise in building full value chains.

ReNew Founder Chairman & CEO Sumant Sinha said in the statement, "Green ammonia holds immense potential in reducing carbon emissions and the project, once ready, will contribute to a cleaner future and support India's National Green Hydrogen Mission." JERA Global CEO and Chair Yukio Kani said, "Since 2017, JERA has maintained a strong partnership with ReNew, and we are pleased to expand this collaboration to the next level: the first green hydrogen and ammonia development project for JERA." This joint development agreement represents a significant milestone and an exciting advancement moving us one step closer to realising decarbonised society, with a focus on the sustainability, affordability, and stability of future energy, Kani stated.

JERA was created through the consolidation of the fuel and thermal power departments of the Tokyo Electric Power Company and the Chubu Electric Power Company.