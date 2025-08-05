ReNew says it reduced 18.6 MnT of carbon emissions in FY25

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) ReNew on Tuesday said it reduced 18.6 million tonnes (MnT) of carbon emissions in FY25 by setting up clean energy capacities.

Through its water saving initiatives, the company also helped in saving over 540 million litres of water, 50 per cent more than last year, ReNew said in its Second Integrated Report.

"The company helped avoid over 18.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions in FY25 and is focused on meeting its SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative) validated net-zero target, a first for an Indian pure-play renewable energy company," the report said.

In FY25, ReNew achieved an 18.2 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions from its FY22 baseline, exceeding the annual target of 12.6 per cent and maintained carbon neutrality for the fifth consecutive year.

Additionally, the company has sourced 76 per cent of its electricity from renewables, well ahead of the 2025 target of 50 per cent.

Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and CEO, ReNew, said, "India is in the middle of a once-in-a-generation clean energy leap, one that will define the world's future. This Integrated Report goes beyond data; it offers a lens into how we are building a future-ready company that delivers clean energy with integrity, innovation, and real-world impact." ReNew is a leading decarbonization solutions company with a clean energy portfolio of 18.5 GW on a gross basis as of June 16, 2025. In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, the company provides end-to-end solutions in the areas of clean energy.