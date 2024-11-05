ReNew will install solar power plants in kitchens of Akshaya Patra Foundation

Lucknow: Renewable energy company ReNew will install solar power plants in the kitchens of Akshaya Patra Foundation, to support the campaign of environmental protection in the country.

ReNew's co-founder Vaishali Nigam Sinha told PTI that about Rs 2 crore will be spent on solarising kitchens and this work will be completed within two months from the start of construction.

ReNew will get this work done through Renew Foundation under 'Corporate Social Responsibility'.

Sinha said that in Uttar Pradesh, Akshaya Patra Foundation is currently running its kitchens in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Mathura's Vrindavan, Mant and Barsana apart from the capital Lucknow. A kitchen is under construction in Gorakhpur.

Kitchens are also being built in Agra and Kanpur and their construction is likely to be completed in three-four months.

She said that Akshaya Patra Foundation has requested ReNew to install solar power plants in its kitchens in Lucknow and Kanpur as well.

Sinha said that by installing a solar power plant in one kitchen of Akshaya Patra Foundation, its annual electricity expenditure will be saved by Rs 10-12 lakh and according to an estimate, it will be able to feed about 1.25 lakh additional children every year for the next 20 years.

She said ReNew will take the responsibility of maintenance of solar power plants installed in the kitchens of Akshaya Patra Foundation for 20 years.

Sinha said ReNew aims to bring about long-term meaningful change by leveraging its expertise in the renewable energy sector to uplift communities.

Akshaya Patra Foundation is a non-profit organisation which is the implementation partner of the government's 'PM Poshan Abhiyaan' and has been providing mid-day meals to underprivileged school children since 2000.