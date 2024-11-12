Renewable energy capacity rises 13.5pc to 203GW in October

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) India's total renewable energy capacity increased by 13.5 per cent or 24.2 GW in a year to reach at 203.18 GW in October 2024 from 178.98 GW in October 2023, an official statement said This rise aligns with India’s ambitious targets in the field of RE sector, a statement by New and Renewable Energy Ministry said.

Including nuclear energy, the total non-fossil fuel capacity rose to 211.36 GW in 2024, compared to 186.46 GW in 2023, it stated.

According to the statement, the solar sector saw a remarkable increase of 20.1 GW (27.9 per cent), growing from 72.02 GW in October 2023 to 92.12 GW in October 2024.

The combined total solar capacity, including projects under implementation and tendered, now stands at 250.57 GW, a significant rise from 166.49 GW last year.

Wind energy also demonstrated steady growth, with installed capacity increasing by 7.8 per cent, from 44.29 GW in October 2023 to 47.72 GW in 2024.

Total capacity in the pipeline for wind projects has now reached 72.35 GW.

From April to October 2024, India added 12.6 GW of renewable energy capacity. In October 2024 alone, 1.72 GW was installed, marking an accelerated shift towards renewable energy.

The renewable energy projects under implementation and tendered saw significant expansion, with 143.94 GW under implementation and 89.69 GW tendered as of October 2024.

This is a notable increase from 99.08 GW under implementation and 55.13 GW tendered as of October 2023, ensuring consistent progress towards India’s clean energy targets.

As of October 2024, large hydro projects contributed 46.93 GW to India’s renewable portfolio, while nuclear power capacity contributed 8.18 GW. PTI KKS MR MR