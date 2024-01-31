Renewable Energy capacity rose to 188GW, solar jumped 26 times in last decade: Prez Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the government is giving a lot of focus to green energy and highlighted that renewable energy capacity has more than doubled to 188GW and solar capacity has jumped 26 times.

This assumes significance in view of India's ambitious energy transition programme of net zero by 2070 and target of having 500GW of renewable energy by 2030. India is also aiming to have 50 per cent non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity by 2030.

In her address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament building here, Murmu said, "Today world over, there is a special demand for products which are environment friendly. That is why my government is emphasizing Zero Effect Zero Defect. We are now giving a lot of focus to green energy." She informed the Members of Parliament that in 10 years, non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity has increased from 81 Gigawatt to 188 Gigawatt.

"During this period, solar power capacity has increased by 26 times. Similarly, wind power capacity has doubled. We are placed in fourth position in the world in terms of renewable energy installed capacity. We are ranked fourth in wind power capacity. We are in fifth position in solar power capacity," she added.

According to the Central Electricity Authority data, India has a solar energy installed generation capacity of over 73 GW as per the latest report for December 2023.

Similarly, the data showed that wind energy capacity in the country stood at about 45GW while large hydro (over 25MW capacity each) is 47GW. The biomass power/cogen capacity is about 10GW and small hydro (up to 25MW) is around 5GW, while the waste-to-energy capacity stood at 583MW.

In the last 10 years, 11 new solar parks have been built, she said, adding work is in progress on nine solar parks.

Earlier in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced 'Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana', under which the government will provide financial assistance to one crore households to get rooftop solar power systems.

This is aimed at increasing renewable energy generation and reducing the power bills of middle-class families in the country.

Murmu said, "Just a few days ago, a new scheme for solar rooftop installations was launched. One crore families will be provided assistance under this scheme. This will also reduce people’s electricity bills and surplus electricity generated will be purchased in the power market." She also told the MPs that work is also being done at a very fast pace in the field of nuclear energy.

"My government has approved 10 new nuclear power plants. India is also progressing at a fast pace in the field of Hydrogen energy. So far, we have started two projects in Ladakh and Daman-Diu," she added.

She also talked about the government's unprecedented work in the field of Ethanol.

"The country has achieved the target of 12 per cent Ethanol blending. The target of 20 per cent ethanol blending is also going to be accomplished very soon. This will increase the income of our farmers. Till now, government companies have procured Ethanol worth more than Rupees one lakh crore." All these efforts will reduce dependence on foreign countries for our energy needs, she pointed out.

Just a few days ago, oil production started in a new block in the Bay of Bengal. This is a big achievement for the country, she stated.