Renewable minister Joshi takes Gadkari on fuel cell EV ride to promote green hydrogen

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Union minister Pralhad Joshi took transport minister Nitin Gadkari on a ride in a fuel cell electric vehicle, in a rare move which is seen as an effort to promote green hydrogen and clean mobility.

The two ministers "took the joint ride in the Toyota Mirai Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)", the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a statement.

FCEV produces electricity through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, emitting only water vapour as a by-product.

Joshi, the MNRE minister, drove the vehicle from Bharat Mandapam to drop Road, Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari at the latter's residence at Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi.

Joshi drove the vehicle, highlighting the government's commitment to promoting green hydrogen and clean mobility in the country, the statement said. PTI ABI HVA