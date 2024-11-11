Renewable player Sunkind bags 10.4-MW solar power project in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Green energy player Sunkind on Monday announced securing a solar energy project of 10.4 MW capacity from the government of Maharashtra.

The project has been awarded by Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (Mahagenco) under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY 2.0 scheme), the renewable energy player said in a statement.

The project specifically includes a 10.4 MWp capacity ground-mounted solar PV technology grid interactive distributed agriculture feeder solarization system, to be implemented at Satmane, Nashik.

Sunkind, as the EPC contractor, will provide wide-ranging installation services for the entire solar power system, with the final ownership to be transferred to Mahagenco.

Hanish Gupta, Founder and CEO at Sunkind, said: "The project will significantly impact agricultural power distribution in the Nashik region and serve as a model for future renewable energy initiatives. It will enhance agricultural productivity through reliable power supply." The company did not disclose any financial details of the project. PTI ABI HVA