Renewables share at 46 pc in total 453 GW power generation capacity: MNRE

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Renewable energy accounts for 46 per cent of the country's total installed power generation capacity of 452.69 GW, an official statement said.

The country's total renewable energy capacity has crossed the 200 GW (gigawatt). India's RE capacity surged by 24.2 GW (13.5 per cent) in just one year, reaching 203.18 GW in October 2024, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said.

"Renewable energy now constitutes more than 46.3 per cent of total capacity," MNRE said.

India's total electricity generation capacity has reached 452.69 GW, it said.

Combined with nuclear capacity, India's total non-fossil fuel capacity was at 211.36 GW compared to 186.46 GW in 2023.

Of the total 203 GW, solar was 92.12 GW, wind 47.72 GW, large hydro projects generating 46.93 GW and small hydro power adding 5.07 GW.

Biopower, including biomass and biogas energy, adds another 11.32 GW to the renewable energy mix. PTI ABI MR