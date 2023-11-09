Renuka Sugars loss widens to Rs 205.6 cr in Sep quarter

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 205.6 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net loss stood at Rs 141.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,564.7 crore in the July-September period of this fiscal year from Rs 2,203.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Total expenses increased to Rs 2,771.9 crore in the period under review, from Rs 2,335.1 crore a year ago.

Shree Renuka Sugars, a subsidiary of Singapore-based Wilmar Sugar Holdings Pte Ltd, is one of India's largest sugar and green energy (ethanol and renewable power) producers. PTI MJH DRR