Repairability index for smartphones and tablets on anvil, will help consumers in buying decisions

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) With consumers facing issues in repair of smartphones and tablets, a committee constituted by the government has recommended that original equipment manufacturers self-declare Repairability Index in this product category to enable customers make informed choice.

The manufacturers will have to rate the devices on this index upfront, as per suggestions of the panel.

According to an official statement issued on Saturday, the committee constituted for the Framework on Repairability Index in mobile and electronic sector has submitted its report to Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare.

Khare had earlier said the ministry will examine the recommendations and accordingly will issue some guidelines.

In September 2024, Department of Consumer Affairs had constituted the committee under the chairmanship of Bharat Khera, Additional Secretary.

The committee has identified smartphones and tablets as a product category for notification in the initial phase of Repairability Index in Mobile and Electronics Sector, the statement said.

"The Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are required to self-declare the Repairability Index based on a standards scoring criteria provided in the framework with no additional compliance burden," it added.

Further, the committee has suggested that the Repairability Index should be displayed at the point of sale/purchase, e-commerce platforms and in form of QR code on packaged products to enable consumers make informed choices.

"Repairability Index aims to create an ecosystem, where consumers choose options that align with the ethos of 'mindful utilization' of their products over 'wasteful consumption', the statement said.

The panel's recommendations have been framed in alignment with the best global practices without causing any impediment to the industry with regard to innovation and ease of doing business, it added.

The department seeks to empower consumers with ease and hassle-free repair options.

An analysis of grievances received at National Consumer Helpline (NCH) indicates that large number of consumers witness issues while seeking repair for their mobile phone and tablets.

There has been significant rise in complaints in mobiles and tablets -- from 19,057 in 2022-2023 to 21,020 in 2023-2024 and further to 22,864 in 2024-2025.

The data pointed out the pressing need to improve repair accessibility and ensure greater transparency of repair and post-sale service-related information to consumers.

The committee included stakeholders from the industry with companies like Apple, Samsung, Google, Vivo, HMD Mobiles, Dell, HP.

The panel also had prominent industry associations like ICEA and MAIT besides representatives from consumer organisations like EPIC.

It also had members of academia and senior officials of Department of Consumer Affairs, Meity, MSME. Representative from scientific organisations such as NTH and BIS were also part of the panel.

The committee was mandated to recommend a robust framework for Repairability Index (RI) in Mobile and Electronics Sector.

It has identified priority parts which are most prone to frequent failures and have high functional relevance.

These parts are battery, display assembly, back cover assembly, front-facing camera assembly, rear-facing camera assembly, charging port, mechanical buttons, main microphones, speaker, hinge assembly or mechanical display folding mechanism, and external audio connectors.

According to the report, repairability is assessed on six core parameters -- disassembly depth; repair information; availability of spare parts within a reasonable timeline; software updates; tools; and fasteners (types and availability).

"Scoring criteria was evolved for each of these parameters and weightages were decided. After aggregation of weightages for priority parts, a RI on a five-point numeric scale is arrived at," the statement said. PTI MJH ANU ANU