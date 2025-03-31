Replus to expand production capacity to 6 GWh by FY26

Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) Pune-based battery manufacturer Replus on Monday said it will expand its production capacity to 6 GWh, from 1 GWh at present, by financial year 2025-26.

This major expansion will incorporate next-generation battery technologies to serve the rapidly growing Indian market for electric vehicles and energy storage system (ESS) segments, the company said.

The upgraded facility will be designed to deliver high-speed automation manufacturing processes, adoption of advanced cell chemistry and next generation products, Replus, part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group added.

"The expansion of the Replus plant to 6 GWh marks a significant milestone in our commitment to driving India's sustainable growth and energy transition," said Riju Jhunjhunwala, Vice Chairman of LNJ Bhilwara Group.

The company said the products that will roll out from the plant, post capacity expansion, will cater to a variety of EVs including for passenger and bus segments, as well as electric trucks and grid-scale renewable plants with advanced battery packs and liquid-Cooled Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) container solution.

"With this expansion, Replus is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of energy storage globally. By integrating high-speed automation and next-generation battery technologies, we are committed to delivering industry-leading products for EVs and ESS applications," said Hiren Pravin Shah, Managing Director and CEO at Replus.

The expanded facility will leverage automation, AI, and data-driven manufacturing, integrating real-time monitoring, machine vision, robotic systems, automated material handling, and laser welding to enhance efficiency, accelerate production, and embrace sustainability by minimizing carbon footprint.

Besides, to meet the evolving needs of the market, the plant will adopt a cell chemistry and technology agnostic approach with capability of handling high energy density cells, blade cells and future cell chemistry cells, it said.