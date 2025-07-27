Repono fixes SME IPO price band at Rs 91-96/share; issue opens Monday

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Repono, a warehousing and liquid terminal solutions provider, on Sunday said it has fixed a price band at Rs 91-96 per share for the Rs 26.6 crore initial public offering (IPO) that will open for subscription on Monday.

The IPO will close on July 30 and the company's shares will be listed on the BSE's SME platform, Repono Ltd said in a statement.

The initial share sale is a fresh issuance of up to 27.79 lakh equity shares. Proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for capital expenditure towards the purchase of forklifts, hand pallet trolleys, reach stackers, setting up of warehouse racking systems, development of warehouse management software, and working capital requirements.

Funds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

"This IPO represents more than just a capital raise, it is an opportunity to accelerate our growth, enhance operational capabilities, and deepen our presence in key markets.

"It will enable us to invest in advanced infrastructure, strengthen our technology backbone, and pursue strategic opportunities with greater agility," Repono's Managing Director Dibyendu Deepak said.

Repono, is a specialised service provider offering 360-degree warehousing and liquid terminal solutions to India's oil and petrochemical sector.

The Navi-Mumbai based company operates the country's most advanced FFS polymer packaging lines and oversees Asia's largest lube oil plant (IOCL, Chennai).

In FY25, the company reported a revenue of Rs 51.11 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 5.15 crore.

Wealth Mine Networks is the sole book-running lead manager, and Cameo Corporate Services Ltd is the registrar for the IPO.