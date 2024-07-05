Airtel denies reports of data breach, terms it as desperate attempt to tarnish brand's image

New Delhi: Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Friday denied reports of any breach of its customer data and said that such a claim was a desperate attempt to tarnish the brand's image.

"There has been a report alleging that Airtel customer data has been compromised. This is nothing short of a desperate attempt to tarnish Airtel's reputation by vested interests. We have done a thorough investigation and can confirm that there has been no breach whatsoever from Airtel systems," the telco said in a statement.

The statement comes after an account named 'xenZen' on the dark web claimed to have access to the latest database of over 375 million Airtel India customers, including phone number, email address, parents name, and government IDs including Aadhar, and put it up for sale.

"The original threat actor that made the claim has been banned from the hacking forum for scamming people," sources from Airtel told PTI.