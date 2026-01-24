Republic Day long weekend drives surge in travel, hotel bookings

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Republic Day long weekend beginning Saturday is driving a surge in travel with hotels and resorts witnessing an increase in bookings led by high demand, reflecting a decisive shift in traveller behaviour and the rise of micro-getaways, industry players said.

The increasing preference for short, experience-led holidays is emerging as a strong trend shaping the country's leisure travel market. Moreover, destinations with direct flight connectivity to multiple destinations like Goa, Thailand and Vietnam are also experiencing high demand from Indian travellers for the long weekend, according to travel booking platforms.

K B Kachru, President, Hotel Association of India and Chairman, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, told PTI that the long weekend is witnessing strong traction across the hospitality sector, underscoring a decisive shift in traveller behaviour towards shorter yet high-value getaways.

"Hotels are reporting a spike in demand for wellness-led stays, curated local experiences, and flexible booking patterns-particularly from urban travellers seeking quick resets without long planning cycles. Properties across established leisure hubs and emerging micro-destinations are seeing higher occupancies, stronger last-minute bookings, and growing interest in personalised, experience-first offerings," Kachru stated.

Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said the appetite for weekend travel remains strong, with the extended Republic Day weekend presenting an opportunity for travel.

"There is a preference for nearby destinations, evident in the top travel choices from each metro. That said, Goa remains the favourite leisure destination within India. Internationally, the skew towards easy-visa destinations continues to gain traction. Countries with direct connectivity to multiple cities are leading demand, with Thailand at the forefront and Vietnam also performing strongly," he added.

Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director & COO, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, said as the first long weekend of 2026, the Republic Day break is emerging as a strong demand window, reflecting an increasing preference for short, experience-led holidays.

"Across our portfolio, booking momentum remains encouraging, supported by leisure travel, event-led demand, and steady corporate movement, with last-minute pick-ups expected closer to arrival," he observed.

Madhav Sehgal - Senior Vice President Operations (South India) and Head of Sales at The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, highlighted that the rise of micro-getaways has emerged as a core leisure trend shaping long-weekend travel across markets.

"Around Republic Day, we are seeing strong preference for escapes that combine ease of travel with cultural connection and local discovery," he said.

Rahool Macarius, Market Managing Director, Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts said: "We are witnessing an unprecedented surge in travel demand as the upcoming extended weekend approaches. Leisure destinations across India, including Udaipur, Jaipur, Jim Corbett, Gangtok, Mussoorie, and coastal cities like Kochi, are experiencing a remarkable influx of travellers from metropolitan and tier-1 cities along with a notable increase in international bookings." Rachit Gupta, VP & Head, Marketing & Sales, Athiva Hotels & Resorts (Chalet Hotels Ltd), said the long-weekend effect is clearly playing out, with a noticeable rise in short, high-value getaways.

"What stands out is not just the increase in demand, but the quality of bookings-guests are actively seeking tailored experiences, curated menus, and are willing to pay a premium for personalization," he stated.

According to Arjun Baljee, Founder of ICONIQA + President of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd, booking patterns indicate a clear shift towards shorter planning cycles.

"While premium inventory continues to attract some advance bookings, a significant share of reservations is now coming in closer to the travel date, typically within 7-10 days. This reflects travellers' growing preference for flexibility and spontaneous travel decisions," he observed.

Echoing similar sentiments, Richa Adhia, Managing Director at Eight Continents Hotels & Resorts, said the Republic Day long weekend, being the first extended break of the year, has emerged as a strong trigger for domestic leisure travel.

"We've seen a higher demand during this time compared to regular weekends, as travellers look to kick-start the year with short, value-led getaways," Adhia added.