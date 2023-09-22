Requirements, expectations on safety are clear: AI chief to staff against backdrop of DGCA action

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Air India chief Campbell Wilson on Friday told staff that requirements and expectations with respect to safety are clear and stressed that consequences for "tardiness and transgression" are robust.

Mentioning about DGCA's action against two staff for lapses in the way safety audit was conducted earlier this year, Wilson said the airline acknowledges and accepts the regulator's findings.

This is "another firm reminder that the ways of working that once may have been considered acceptable are (quite correctly) no longer so," he said in his weekly message to the employees.

Emphasising that safety is the airline's highest priority, the Air India MD and CEO said that in addition to investing heavily in people, processes and systems to raise standards to best practice, the culture of safety and diligence should be uplifted to the highest levels.

On Thursday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it has suspended Air India's Flight Safety Chief Rajeev Gupta for one month for certain lapses.

Besides, the regulator has directed the airline not to assign any audits, surveillance and spot checks to an auditor due to lack of diligence in work.

Against this backdrop, Wilson also said that requirements and expectations with respect to safety are clear.

"Training and advice are readily available. Consequences for tardiness and transgression are robust and should come as no surprise," he noted. PTI RAM HVA