RERA cancels registrations of 5 affordable housing projects in Gurugram

Gurugram, Mar 19 (PTI) The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority has cancelled the registration of all five affordable housing projects launched by Mahira Infratech Pvt Ltd due to alleged violations by the builder, according to an order.

Advertisment

The RERA, Gurugram, revoked registrations of all five real estate projects of Mahira Infratech Pvt Ltd on Monday, an official said.

The Authority took the step after the builder failed to comply with the provisions of the RERA Act and complete construction of all five affordable housing projects across various sectors in Gurugram, the official added.

"The Authority deems it fit to revoke the registrations of the affordable housing projects registered by this Authority under the provisions of Section 7(1)(a), (b) and (d) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016..., " RERA said in an order.

Advertisment

The authority also barred the promoter from accessing websites in relation to those projects and the name of the promoter will be specified in the list of defaulters on RERA's website.

The concerned banks holding the projects' bank accounts shall keep the accounts of the projects frozen till further orders. This is without prejudice to the statutory rights of the allottees under the provisions of the RERA Act 2016 and Rules and Regulations made thereunder, said the Authority.

The Authority in the order held that the promoter willfully violated various provisions under the RERA Act 2016 and Rules and Regulations.

Advertisment

RERA observed that the promoter unlawfully diverted the amounts deposited by the innocent homebuyers in all its five projects.

Five affordable housing projects of Mahira Infratech Private Limited are Mahira Homes Sector 68, Mahira Homes Sector 104, Mahira Homes Sector 103, Mahira Homes Sector 63A and Mahira Homes Sector 95.

The Authority, earlier on February 14 had inspected the construction progress at all these five project sites, said the authority.

"Mahira Home promoter has defaulted on various accounts, and we are custodian of the RERA Act and must safeguard allottees' rights. We are left with no choice but to revoke the registration of all its five projects and look forward to some viable option to complete the projects," said Arun Kumar, RERA Chairman. PTI CORR MR MR