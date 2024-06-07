RERA inspects 8 under-construction projects in Gurugram to grant more time for completion

Gurugram, Jun 7 (PTI) The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Gurugram, on Friday inspected eight under-construction realty projects which are to be granted extension for completion and handing over the units to the allottees, an official said.

The projects included Signature Global Prime, Micasa, Waterfall Residences, Signature Global Proxima 1, SS High Point, Signature Global City, Godrej Meridien Phase II and eminence Kimberly Suites which are situated along the southern and northern peripheral roads of Gurugram, RERA said in a statement.

"Authority's purpose was to see and check the ground reality. Under Section 6 and 7 (3) of the RERA Act 2016, these projects are to be granted extension (additional time) to complete the project and hand over the units to the allottees," said Arun Kumar, RERA Gurugram Chairman.

According to the statement, Section 6 of the act says, the registration granted under Section 5 may be extended by the Authority on application made by the promoter due to force majeure in such form and on payment of such fee as may be.

Kumar who took charge of RERA Gurugram in December last year, has taken a very strong note of the projects granted extension under Section 6 and 7 (3) of the Act 2016 and the construction progress is still not satisfactory.

Earlier in April, Kumar identified as many as 35 projects that were under-construction. He visited these locations to ascertain the actual construction progress on these sites in the last two weeks.

In these projects third-party rights were created by promoters 3 to 4 years ago and construction work is going on even after the expiry of stipulated time allotted by the Authority at the time of issuing RERA registration under Section 5. Currently, they all fall under the category of Section 6 and 7(3) of Act 2016.

"Under Section 6 and 7(3) RERA grants additional time to promoters to complete the projects," said the Authority.