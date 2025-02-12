Research bodies must enable wider scientific adoption by fishers, farmers: Rajiv Ranjan Singh

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Wednesday called on the research institutes to take steps for wider adoption of scientific practices on the ground by fishers and farmers.

Addressing the 14th Asian Fisheries and Aquaculture Forum (AFAF) at Pusa campus here, the Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying highlighted the government's commitment for sustainable fisheries.

Singh lauded the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for its technological offerings and contributions in the fisheries development in the country.

However, he stressed that "the research institutes should undertake capacity building initiative involving Krishi Vigyan Kendras to improve the adoption of scientific practices by fishers and farmers." The minister said India is implementing cutting-edge digital solutions such as National Digital Fisheries Platform and vessel monitoring, transponders, and emergency alerts to ensure the safety of fishermen at sea.

He also informed that the Kisan Credit Card scheme has been extended to fishermen and fish farmers, and various insurance schemes to the fisheries’ sector were also introduced.

The minister also inaugurated the 14th AFAF expo which brought together the stakeholders from state fisheries departments, academia, research institutions and the industry to showcase technological advancements.

ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak said 75 new fisheries technologies and improved fish varieties have been developed by the Council.

He also emphasised the ICAR’s commitment to sustainable, carbon-neutral fisheries and aquaculture for long-term industry resilience.

Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi highlighted the government’s transformative initiatives, substantial investments, and the vital role of startups in driving innovation for India's blue economy.

Essam Yassin Mohammed, Director General of WorldFish, Malaysia, spoke on global innovations in fisheries and applauded India for its transformational initiatives in sustainable aquaculture.

Neil Loneragan, President, Asian Fisheries Society, Kuala Lumpur, emphasized the significance of international collaboration in advancing the fisheries sector globally.

The event features over 20 lead presentations by renowned experts from India and abroad, with 1,000 participants from 24 countries.