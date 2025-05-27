Researchers at SKUAST-Kashmir produce India's first gene-edited sheep

Srinagar, May 27 (PTI) Researchers at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) here have produced India's first gene-edited sheep, marking a historic milestone in the field of animal biotechnology.

The university has called it a "ground-breaking scientific achievement".

The gene editing was performed using CRISPR-Cas9 technology and adhered to international biosafety protocols. The edited sheep contains no foreign DNA, distinguishing it from transgenic organisms and paving the way for regulatory approval under India's evolving biotech policy framework.

The feat was achieved by a team of researchers led by Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, SKUAST-Kashmir, Riaz Ahmad Shah after a research of around four years.

Shah's team had previously cloned India's first Pashmina goat- 'Noori'- in 2012, a milestone that garnered global acclaim.

"This path-breaking development places India on the global map of advanced genome editing technologies and positions SKUAST-Kashmir at the forefront of reproductive biotechnology research," Shah said, adding, it marks a historic milestone in the field of animal biotechnology.

He said the gene-edited lamb has been modified for the 'myostatin' gene -- a regulator of muscle growth.

"By disrupting this gene, muscle mass in the animal is enhanced by nearly 30 per cent, a trait naturally absent in Indian sheep breeds but known in select European breeds like the Texel.

"The introduction of this mutation through gene editing, and not through traditional crossbreeding, represents a technological leap akin to the revolution Artificial Intelligence is driving in the 21st century," he said.

This achievement comes on the heels of the recent release of India's first gene-edited rice variety, endorsed by Union Minister for Agriculture, and further cements India's growing prowess in genomic science, Shah said.

SKUAST-Kashmir vice-chancellor Nazir Ahmad Ganai described the achievement as the birth of a new era in livestock genetics in the country.

"This is not just the birth of a lamb, but the birth of a new era in livestock genetics in India. With gene editing, we have the ability to bring precise, beneficial changes without introducing foreign DNA, making the process efficient, safe, and potentially acceptable to both regulators and consumers," he said.

Ganai said biotechnology, in association with Artificial Intelligence and other next gen technologies, is emerging as a key driver towards achieving a sustainable bio-economy for a developed India.

Leading institutions like SKUAST-Kashmir can play a pivotal role in ensuring livelihood, food security, and sustainability for future generations, he said.

"This success is part of SKUAST-Kashmir's broader vision to build India's most advanced reproductive biotechnology facility, combining cutting-edge research with real-world applications for agriculture and animal husbandry. It also reflects the university's unwavering commitment to innovation, scientific excellence, and nation-building through biotechnology," the vice chancellor added.

"This first gene-edited sheep is not just a scientific milestone ' it is a symbol of promise, progress, and possibility for the future of sustainable livestock farming in India," he said, adding the gene controlling muscle development was previously undertaken in the US, China and European Union.

Shah said they expect the muscle mass of the sheep to increase with "small modification of the gene".