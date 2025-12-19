Reserve Bank board discusses global, domestic economic situation and challenges

Hyderabad, Dec 19 (PTI) The central board of the Reserve Bank on Friday discussed the global and domestic economic situation and associated challenges.

The 620th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India was held here under the Chairmanship of Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

The Board also approved the risk-based deposit insurance framework for banks, RBI said in a statement.

Further, it reviewed the activities of select central office departments and the draft report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India, 2024-25.

Deputy governors T Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J, Poonam Gupta, and Shirish Chandra Murmu attended the meeting.

Other directors of the central board - Nagaraju Maddirala, Secretary, Department of Financial Services; Satish K Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel, and Ravindra H Dholakia too, attended the meeting. PTI NKD HVA