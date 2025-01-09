Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, IIMA Ventures launch prog to foster women-centric fintech startups

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Reserve Bank Innovation Hub and IIMA Ventures on Thursday launched Swanari TechSprint 3.0, a programme aimed at fostering women-centric fintech startups in India.

The programme provides a platform for fintech innovators to conceptualise, develop, and scale solutions that address the unique financial needs of women.

The Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

This edition will offer a variety of strategic resources, mentorship, grants for innovators, and other funding support to selected startups building women-centric financial products, a company statement said.

The programme invites applications from startups developing gender-inclusive financial solutions, specifically those with a proven MVP/Product, in the pre-Seed to pre-Series A funding stage, or already generating revenue or traction.

"Financial inclusion is a fundamental pillar of India's Growth Story, and Swanari TechSprint serves as a platform to identify and support innovators dedicated to addressing the unique financial needs of women.

"By fostering innovation and empowering fintech startups, we aim to amplify impactful solutions that not only enhance women's financial inclusion but also drive their economic empowerment," Aakarsh Naidu, Head of Fintech & Startups at Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, said.

The winners of the previous cohorts of this programme include startups like Kaleidofin, Merakal, Vitto, Anniyam Payment, MaksPay, Manipal Business Solutions, Sampatti Card, Haqdarshak and Agripal. PTI ANK ANK SHW