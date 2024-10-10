'Reshaped industries, set new standards': Realty sector pays homage to Tata

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Real estate industry bodies Credai and NAREDCO on Thursday said Ratan Tata's influence will continue to inspire business leaders across industries while paying tribute to the doyen of India Inc.

Tata, credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Credai National Chairman Manoj Gaur said,"Ratan Tata's visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence have reshaped industries and set new standards in corporate governance, innovation, and social responsibility." Tata's contributions extended beyond business, and his deep commitment to building a better India through philanthropy and nation-building resonates deeply with all of us, he said.

"His enduring legacy will continue to guide and inspire every Indian in the years ahead," Gaur said.

NAREDCO's National President G Hari Babu said, "Ratan Tata's legacy is one that transcends industries, and his impact on India and the world is immeasurable." "As a towering figure in business and philanthropy, he set an extraordinary example of leadership that combined vision, integrity, and empathy. His focus on ethical business practices, combined with a deep commitment to social causes, has left an indelible mark on the way we view corporate responsibility today," he said.

Hiranandani Group Chairman Niranjan Hiranandani said on a social media post, "I will miss my true friend! A man with military roots & real entrepreneur spirit shaped India's landscape with his ethical values and leadership. He truly left an indelible legacy! To be remembered as a Man of Service".

Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO of Housing.com and PropTiger.com, said in a social media post, "Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Ratan Tata, a visionary leader who shaped modern India with integrity and compassion. His legacy goes beyond business, inspiring generations to lead with purpose and give back to society. He will be greatly missed." The NAREDCO President Hari Babu said real estate entrepreneurs have long admired Ratan Tata's ability to balance business growth with social impact.

"He understood the importance of building not just structures, but communities -- making a difference in people's lives through initiatives that spanned healthcare, education, and rural development. His leadership extended beyond corporate success; it was about creating lasting value for society," the association's president said.

Hari Babu said Tata was never driven by personal wealth even though he led one of the world's most valuable conglomerates.

This humility and his unique approach, where much of the Tata empire is held by charitable trusts, speak volumes about his character, he said.

"His leadership reminds us that true success isn't just about profits -- it’s about how we uplift others along the way. As we remember and honor Ratan Tata, his influence will continue to inspire business leaders across industries," Hari Babu said.

4S Developers MD Sanju Bhadana said, "Transforming the Tata Group into a renowned global conglomerate, Ratan Tata leaves behind a rich legacy. His unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity and nationalism will continue to inspire generations." Samir Jasuja, Founder & CEO, PropEquity, rued the loss of a "visionary business leader, a true nationalist and a human being par excellence".

"Filled with compassion and commitment, Ratan Tata possessed an exemplary business acumen and believed that Indian businesses have the capability to compete with global giants. He called upon the industry to play a meaningful role in National building. He will continue to inspire everyone," Jasuja said. PTI MJH TRB