Resilience vital for success, Tharoor tells young professionals

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 (PTI) Stressing that resilience is a vital trait needed among youngsters, MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday urged young professionals to be prepared for setbacks in life when it comes to developing something and to build the tenacity to fight the odds.

Tharoor was speaking, while inaugurating the sprawling new office of US-based and Silicon Valley-incubated D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) marketplace Way.com, founded by Malayalee entrepreneur Binu Girija, at Technopark Phase 3 here.

"Stumbling and falling happens to almost everyone but what matters is the ability to stay down and pick oneself up and show the resilience and tenacity to fight the challenges," the Thiruvananthapuram MP is quoted as saying in a release here.

Tharoor lauded the emergence of Way.com in the face of challenges like Covid-19 and defying issues like bankruptcy.

Launched in 2016 in Silicon Valley, with parking as its flagship offering, Way.com, viewed as the first super auto app, has since then grown into a robust and full-fledged Insurtech/Fintech platform for all car-related services in the US, such as monthly and hourly parking reservations, car wash bookings, finding and reserving the best city and airport parking, auto finance, Uber ride and road side assistance.

He said the capacity for expansion is unlimited in the state for companies like Way.com, and added that unlike other places, the state's capital city is turning out to be an ideal place for setting up big companies as well as for leading a pleasant life.

Noting that Bloomberg has ranked Way.com as the 48th largest marketplace in the world, CEO Girija said the new office can accommodate 500 employees.

"The company opened its office at Technopark in 2019 with five employees in an area of 200 sqft. Now, it boasts of an area of 28,000 sqft. The company’s staff strength is now 750 in Silicon Valley and Technopark together," he said.

The Technopark office extends the backend services of Way.com's operations in all 50 American states.

Way.com India Country Head Balagopal K S was also present on the occasion. PTI TGB TGB ANE