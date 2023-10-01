Resolutions under insolvency law likely to touch 300 this year: IBBI chief

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The number of resolutions of stressed assets under the insolvency law is likely to touch 300 this year, IBBI Chairperson Ravi Mital said on Sunday and urged resolution professionals to speed up the cases.

Creditors have recovered around Rs 3 lakh crore through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and the recoveries stood at more than Rs 51,000 crore last year, when the number of resolutions rose 80 per cent to 180, Mital said.

He was speaking at an event to mark the seventh annual day of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) in the national capital.

The IBBI is a key institution in implementing the IBC.

Mital said the IBC is a factor in the reduction of non-performing assets and emphasised that the law is not a recovery mechanism but a resolution mechanism.

Till August this year, 135 resolutions have happened and the number is likely to touch 300 by year-end, Mital said and asked resolution professionals to increase their speed for faster resolutions.

Corporate Affairs Secretary Manoj Govil said the government is willing to take up amendments to the IBC to make the resolution process faster.

The IBC provides a time-bound and market-linked resolution of stressed assets. PTI RAM DRR