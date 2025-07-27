Resort World Sentosa to open luxury hotel at Singapore island in collaboration with Marriott International

Singapore, Jul 27 (PTI) Resort World Sentosa (RWS) is coming up with a new luxury hotel at Sentosa island of Singapore in collaboration with Marriott International.

The 183 all-suite hotel, 'The Laurus' -- named after laurel leaves historically used to crown victors and honour achievements -- will open by the end of the year.

"Our landmark collaboration with Marriott International to bring the very first The Luxury Collection branded property to Singapore further exemplifies our commitment to redefine luxury guest experiences. The Laurus, a luxury collection resort, embodies the very essence of our ongoing pivot to offer curated destination experiences as part of RWS' transformational expansion plans," Tan Hee Teck, Chief Executive Officer, RWS, said.

He said the new hotel will offer guests experience the Singapore's rich heritage, the captivating beauty of Sentosa's flora and fauna while experiencing RWS' hallmark hospitality.

"The Laurus at RWS stands as a shining beacon, heralding a new era of exceptional luxury and hospitality, further cementing RWS' esteemed status as Asia's premium lifestyle destination resort," he said.

According to Marriott International the tie-up is a milestone which reflects its commitment to the evolving luxury landscape of the island city.

"Drawing inspiration from Singapore's storied past and rich cultural heritage, The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, will celebrate the essence of the city, and we look forward to welcoming global explorers and collectors to experience Singapore's captivating charm through the lens of our brand," said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International.

The Laurus offers suites as well as courtyard spaces and a function room spanning across five floors, the company said, adding that the hotel will have a bar, a landscaped outdoor swimming pool and spa and all-day-dining concept restaurant.

Spanning 49 hectares, the hotel is home to world-class attractions like the Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium, Dolphin Island and Adventure Cove Waterpark, it said.

Complementing the adventure and adrenaline of its theme parks and attractions are six unique luxury hotels, the premier Resorts World Convention Centre, and a casino.

The integrated resort also offers world-class entertainment from star-studded concerts to immersive exhibitions.

RWS is the first integrated resort to be inducted into the TTG Travel Hall of Fame in 2023 after being named "Best Integrated Resort" for 10 consecutive years at the TTG Travel Awards, which recognises the best of Asia-Pacific’s travel industry. PTI PD HVA