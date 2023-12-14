Responsive opens new office in TN to augment growth in strategic response management

Chennai, Dec 14 (PTI) Global leader in strategic response management software, Responsive on Thursday strengthened its footprint with the opening of a new office in Coimbatore.

The move behind the setting up of a new office was in the backdrop of rapid growth witnessed in strategic response management.

The new space would accommodate nearly double the number of employees of the previous India office, a company statement said on Thursday.

"Our growth in Coimbatore is reflective of Responsive's evolution and progress toward realising our ambition to transform how global organisations share and exchange information" Responsive CEO Ganesh Shankar said.

"We are thrilled to provide a new space to our local team members as they continue to rapidly innovate and to have more space to support hiring additional employees in the area", he said in the statement.

Citing a study, the company said the strategic response management market is experiencing robust growth with an estimated value of USD 3.34 billion 2022 and projected to reach USD 22.74 billion by 2028.

Companies were increasingly adopting SRM solutions to respond to a growing number of business-critical information requests including security questionnaires, due diligence questionnaires among others.

The Strategic Response Management platform by Responsive provides business value by automating these processes.

"As a company leader onsite in the Coimbatore office, I get to see our employee base growing and revolutionising the SRM space in real time each day", said Manish Bafna, the senior vice-president of Engineering at Responsive.

In Coimbatore, Responsive has built a local team that has been able to move quickly, deliver industry-leading product capabilities while contributing to global go-to-market efforts, all while collaborating very effectively, the statement added. PTI VIJ SS