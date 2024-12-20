Restaurant Brands Asia board approves raising of Rs 500 cr

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, formerly known as Burger King India, on Friday said its board has approved raising of up to Rs 500 crore through the qualified institutional placement of securities.

The Board of Directors, in its meeting held on Friday, December 20, 2024, has approved the raising of funds through the issuance of instruments or security, including equity shares or any other eligible securities by way of a qualified institutional placement for an amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore, Restaurant Brands Asia said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its board has also approved and adopted the employee stock option scheme 2024 for granting stock options to eligible directors and employees, among others. A maximum of nearly 1.05 crore options may be offered under the scheme, it added. PTI RKL BAL BAL