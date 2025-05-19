Restaurant Brands Asia net loss narrows to Rs 60.44 cr in Q4

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, master franchisee of the Burger King brand in India, on Monday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 60.44 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 92.1 crore in the year-ago period, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd (RBA) said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 632.55 crore against Rs 597.14 crore a year ago, it added.

The total expenses in the fourth quarter rose to Rs 700.82 crore from Rs 693.85 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The company said same-store sales grew 5.1 per cent, aided by a strong focus on value offerings. It increased its footprint in India to 513 restaurants.

Moreover, the company said it added 113 'BK Cafe' in its existing and new stores, taking the total cafe count to 464.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2025, its consolidated net loss was Rs 232.8 crore. It was Rs 236.74 crore in 2023-24, the company said.

In FY25, the consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,550.72 crore against Rs 2,437.1 crore in FY24, it added.

On the road ahead, RBA Group Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Varman said, "We aim to leverage our strong customer value proposition and stride ahead with our restaurant growth strategy".

From a development standpoint, he said, "We will continue to expand our footprint across the country and increase our Burger King restaurants in India from 513 to around 800 by FY29".