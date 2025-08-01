Result-driven industrial policy to unlock full potential of MSMEs: UP chief minister

Lucknow, Aug 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called for the adoption of a result-driven industrial policy to unlock the full potential of the state's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In a meeting with officials of the MSME department, the chief minister highlighted the state's skilled artisans, raw materials as well as industrial hubs like Agra, Kanpur, and Unnao and called for a practical, results-driven policy to unlock its full potential.

While reviewing the draft of the Uttar Pradesh Footwear, Leather and Non-Leather Sector Development Policy 2025, Adityanath instructed officials to adopt a cluster-based development model as a core strategy.

He emphasised on the need to identify areas best-suited for industry-specific development and said that integrating production, design, research, and training on a single platform could not only attract large-scale investments, but also generate employment opportunities for lakhs of youths, according to an official statement.

The chief minister stressed on the need to develop key infrastructure like flatted factory complexes to offer modern, efficient workspaces for industrial units.

MSME officials told the chief minister that the proposed policy could generate around 22 lakh new jobs in the coming years, marking a potential turning point in Uttar Pradesh's rise as a global hub for footwear and leather manufacturing.

Currently, India is the second-largest producer and consumer in the world in this sector, with Uttar Pradesh playing a significant role.

Over 200 operational tanneries are located in Kanpur and Unnao, while Agra is recognised as the 'Footwear Capital' of the country, according to the statement.

"The policy should not only promote leather and non-leather footwear manufacturing units, but also extend special incentives to ancillary units producing components like buckles, zips, soles, insoles, laces, dyes, chemicals, heels, threads, tags, and labels," the CM said.

He further said that units manufacturing specialised machinery for leather stitching, cutting, moulding, and production of non-leather safety shoes should also be supported.

"This integrated approach," he said, "would help establish a complete and localized 'design-to-delivery' ecosystem within the state. Additionally, he highlighted the need for robust strategies for skilling, packaging, and marketing to enhance product quality and competitiveness." The meeting also included a discussion on the proposed Uttar Pradesh Industrial Asthan Policy.

Officials noted several challenges in the current system, including inefficient land utilisation, lease execution complexities, unauthorised mortgaging and subletting, and idle plots.

The new policy aims to eliminate these hurdles by introducing a transparent, streamlined, and time-bound system. Plot allotment will be conducted via e-auctions or other transparent methods, with land prices determined area-wise. However, land rates for anchor units will be set by the state government.

Calling the proposed policy "practical and forward-looking", the chief minister stated, "A clear, simplified, and accountable process -- from land allotment to lease execution, construction, and production -- would provide confidence to investors and catalyze industrial growth." He also suggested adoption of a 'lease rent model' to ensure optimal utilisation of limited industrial land, minimise capital expenditure for investors, and accelerate development.

To promote private industrial parks, the chief minister advocated for incentives such as capital subsidies, stamp duty exemptions, and electricity and logistics support, along with a single-window approval system.

He directed officials to develop an integrated online portal for applications and disbursement of incentives to ensure a fully digital, seamless, and trackable policy implementation process. PTI KIS HVA