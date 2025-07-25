Resurgent India targets Rs 500 crore through special situation AIF

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Resurgent India, an investment bank, is targeting Rs 500 crore with the launch of its Category I Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), registered as a Special Situation Fund with market regulator Sebi.

The company, in a release, said it completed the first close with Rs 100 crore, which has already been invested in a stressed asset this year.

"They aim to close the remaining Rs 400 crore by the end of the current financial year. The fund will focus on acquiring and reviving stressed assets across India to create value for investors over the medium to long term," it said.

Registered under Sebi’s Category I framework, the Special Situation Fund will invest across sectors, including manufacturing, EPC, power, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate.

The fund follows a sector-agnostic approach, targeting assets with high revival prospects and scalable resale potential.

Geographically, the focus will remain pan-India, concentrating on regions with a high presence of industrial activity and stressed assets, the Sebi-registered Category I merchant banker said.

"With our Rs 500 crore Special Situation Fund, we aim to systematically acquire, revive, and scale assets that hold real potential but face temporary financial or operational distress. Our approach is strategic and patient, with a focus on generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for investors," said Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Managing Director at Resurgent India.

Established in 2005, Resurgent India has executed over 1,000 transactions across sectors.

It offers services like mergers and acquisitions, private equity, debt syndication, and advisory.