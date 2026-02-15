Retail excise liquor vends and entry toll barriers to be allotted through online e-auction process

Shimla, Feb 15 (PTI) Allotment of retail excise liquor vends and entry toll barriers for the financial year 2026-27 by the Department of State Taxes and Excise will be done through online e-auction process, officials said on Sunday.

The decision has been taken to enhance transparency, accountability and ease of doing business. The e-auction will be conducted unit-wise, with separate online bids for each unit comprising retail excise liquor vends and the applicants will be able to participate in the bidding process remotely from their homes or offices.

In a statement issued here, the Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise, Yunus, said all applicants must mandatorily register on the designated e-auction portal using a valid digital signature certificate (DSC).

Only bids submitted online through the official portal will be accepted. The link to the e-auction portal will be made available on the department's official website www.hptax.gov.in, he said.

Prospective bidders are advised to carefully read and understand the Excise Policy 2026-27, standard operating procedures, and user manuals before participating in the bidding process.

These documents will be accessible on the departmental website as well as on the e-auction portal, he said.

Interested bidders are further advised to regularly visit the official website for updates, notifications and detailed instructions related to the e-auction process. PTI BPL TRB