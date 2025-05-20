Retail inflation for farm and rural workers eases marginally in April

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Retail inflation for farm as well as rural workers eased marginally to 3.48 per cent and 3.53 per cent, respectively, in April this year compared to the pace of price hikes for the two categories at 3.73 per cent and 3.86 per cent recorded in March.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) increased by 1 point each in April 2025 to stand at 1307 and 1320 points, respectively, a labour ministry statement said.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1306 points and 1319 points, respectively, in March.

"The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for April 2025 were recorded at 3.48 per cent and 3.53 per cent, respectively, compared to 7.03 per cent and 6.96 per cent in April 2024. The corresponding figures for March 2025 stood at 3.73 per cent for CPI-AL and 3.86 per cent for CPI-RL," it stated. PTI KKS HVA