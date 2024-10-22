Retail inflation for farm, rural workers rises in Sep

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers increased to 6.36 per cent and 6.39 per cent, respectively, in September from 5.96 per cent and 6.08 per cent in August this year.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) registered an increase of 7 points each in September 2024, reaching levels of 1,304 and 1,316 points, respectively, a labour ministry statement said on Tuesday.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,297 points and 1,309 points in August 2023.

"The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for the month of September 2024 were recorded at 6.36 per cent and 6.39 per cent, compared to 6.70 per cent and 6.55 per cent in September 2023. The corresponding figures for August 2024 were 5.96 per cent for CPI-AL and 6.08 per cent for CPI-RL," it said.